OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PMC bank fraud case: Viva group MD, CA sent to 4-day ED custody
The Enforcement Directorate will probe the possible ‘proceeds of crime’ generated by the accused and the alleged subsequent creation of illegal wealth by them.
The Enforcement Directorate will probe the possible ‘proceeds of crime’ generated by the accused and the alleged subsequent creation of illegal wealth by them.

PMC bank fraud case: Viva group MD, CA sent to 4-day ED custody

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 08:35 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

  • On Friday, the agency conducted searches at five premises belonging to Viva Group and its associates
  • The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against HDIL, Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan and others

Viva Group managing director (MD) Mehul Thakur and director Madan Gopal Chaturvedi were sent to four-day Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) and Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) company scam. Earlier on Saturday, Thakur and Chaturvedi were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate officials.

On Friday, the agency conducted searches at five premises belonging to Viva Group and its associates. "The premises included a registered office of Viva Group in Virar, a residential premise of the concerned person of Viva Group in Virar, one associated office premise of Viva Group in Andheri, and two residential premises of two financial consultants of Viva Group in Juhu and Chembur respectively," ED said in a release. During the search, 73 lakh cash, incriminating digital and documentary evidence has been recovered, the statement added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Sri Lankan municipal health workers take a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 in Colombo

Sri Lanka to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India next week: President

1 min read . 08:24 PM IST
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine to a hospital staff at a government Hospital in Jammu

Over 15 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, only 0.0007% hospitalisations so far: Govt

1 min read . 08:11 PM IST
Security guards stand outside Blackburn Cathedral, which is being used as a mass vaccination centre during the coronavirus outbreak England

Debate rages over 12-week gap between Covid-19 vaccine doses in UK

2 min read . 08:11 PM IST
Two Bitcoin mining equipment firms in China are on IPO watch lists, according to Renaissance Capital

‘Frothy Squared’: Crypto firms are lining up to tap market mania

4 min read . 08:00 PM IST

The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Housing Development Infrastructures Limited (HDIL), Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, Waryam Singh and Joy Thomas, chairman and managing irector of PMC Bank Limited and others. It was on the basis of FIR registered by Economic Offences wing of Mumbai Police under Sections 409, 420, 465, 466, 471 read with 120B of IPC, 1860 for causing wrongful loss prima facie to the tune of 4,355 crore to PMC Bank and corresponding gain to themselves.

The investigation also revealed that Wadhawans of HDIL in connivance with Viva Group have diverted more than 160 Crore from HDIL to many companies/entities belonging to Viva Group in the garb of commission. The source of these funds from HDIL to Viva Group is apparently the illegal fund diversion from PMC Bank.

ED said that this loan was siphoned by Wadhawans by showing it for fictitious purposes. In the matter CBI (ACB), Mumbai had registered an FIR under Section 120 B, 409, 420 of IPC, 1860 and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act 1988 against the above-mentioned entities.

Several properties of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Wadhawan family trust and others valued at 293 crore were also attached and jewellery worth 63 crores was seized earlier, the officials said.

A prosecution complaint has been filed against Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and others under PMLA, they stated in a release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout