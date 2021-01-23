PMC bank fraud case: Viva group MD, CA sent to 4-day ED custody

Viva Group managing director (MD) Mehul Thakur and director Madan Gopal Chaturvedi were sent to four-day Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) and Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) company scam. Earlier on Saturday, Thakur and Chaturvedi were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate officials.

On Friday, the agency conducted searches at five premises belonging to Viva Group and its associates. "The premises included a registered office of Viva Group in Virar, a residential premise of the concerned person of Viva Group in Virar, one associated office premise of Viva Group in Andheri, and two residential premises of two financial consultants of Viva Group in Juhu and Chembur respectively," ED said in a release. During the search, ₹73 lakh cash, incriminating digital and documentary evidence has been recovered, the statement added.

The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Housing Development Infrastructures Limited (HDIL), Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, Waryam Singh and Joy Thomas, chairman and managing irector of PMC Bank Limited and others. It was on the basis of FIR registered by Economic Offences wing of Mumbai Police under Sections 409, 420, 465, 466, 471 read with 120B of IPC, 1860 for causing wrongful loss prima facie to the tune of ₹4,355 crore to PMC Bank and corresponding gain to themselves.

The investigation also revealed that Wadhawans of HDIL in connivance with Viva Group have diverted more than ₹160 Crore from HDIL to many companies/entities belonging to Viva Group in the garb of commission. The source of these funds from HDIL to Viva Group is apparently the illegal fund diversion from PMC Bank.

ED said that this loan was siphoned by Wadhawans by showing it for fictitious purposes. In the matter CBI (ACB), Mumbai had registered an FIR under Section 120 B, 409, 420 of IPC, 1860 and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act 1988 against the above-mentioned entities.

Several properties of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Wadhawan family trust and others valued at ₹293 crore were also attached and jewellery worth ₹63 crores was seized earlier, the officials said.

A prosecution complaint has been filed against Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and others under PMLA, they stated in a release.

