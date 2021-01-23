PMC bank fraud case: Viva group MD, CA sent to 4-day ED custody

On Friday, the agency conducted searches at five premises belonging to Viva Group and its associates. "The premises included a registered office of Viva Group in Virar, a residential premise of the concerned person of Viva Group in Virar, one associated office premise of Viva Group in Andheri, and two residential premises of two financial consultants of Viva Group in Juhu and Chembur respectively," ED said in a release. During the search, ₹73 lakh cash, incriminating digital and documentary evidence has been recovered, the statement added.

