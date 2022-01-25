PMC Bank merged with Unity Small Finance Bank with immediate effect: RBI

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The RBI on Tuesday informed that the Centre has sanctioned the merger of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd (PMC Bank) with Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFBL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The amalgamation will come into force with effect from the date of the notification of the scheme i.e. January 25, 2022.

"All the branches of the PMC Bank will function as branches of Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd with effect from this date," it said in a statement.

USFBL is making necessary arrangements to implement the provisions of the scheme.

“The scheme of amalgamation notified today envisages takeover of the assets and liabilities of PMC Bank, including deposits, by the USFBL in terms of the provisions of the scheme," the RBI said.

