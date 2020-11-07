Home >News >India >PMC Bank scam: Arrested auditor seeks bail
PMC Bank scam: Arrested auditor seeks bail

1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2020, 07:16 PM IST PTI

Mumbai: A bank auditor arrested in connection with the over 4000-crore PMC Bank scam moved a bail application in the sessions court here on Saturday.

Anita Kirdat (48) was arrested by Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police in December last year for allegedly failing to detect irregularities committed by Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank officials despite being its auditor.

In her bail plea filed through advocate Shriganesh Sawalkar, Kirdat claimed she had not committed any crime and had been unnecessarily implicated in the case.

Her plea claimed she was not a direct beneficiary of the scam nor was there any incriminating evidence against her in the police charge sheet.

The PMC Bank fraud came to light in September last year after Reserve Bank of India discovered the former had created fictitious accounts to hide loans of more than 6,700 crore extended to the almost-bankrupt HDIL.

Besides the EOW, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the case.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

