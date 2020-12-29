PMC Bank scam case: ED asks Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha to appear before it today

PMC Bank scam case: ED asks Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha to appear before it today1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 09:10 AM IST
- This is the third summons sent to the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife
- In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut to appear before it today in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case. The summons for questioning has been issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
According to reports, this is the third summons sent to the Sena leader's wife. She had skipped the earlier two summons citing ill health.
Six UK returnees found to have new coronavirus strain1 min read . 10:24 AM IST
India records 16,432 new Covid-19 cases, lowest daily rise in over 6 months1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
India reports 6 cases of new Covid-19 strain as UK returnees test positive2 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Regulatory penalties might change Alibaba's valuation forever3 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020
On Monday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, 'we are not scared of anyone and will respond accordingly'.
"In the last one year, Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse and Pratap Sarnaik got notices and now all of you are discussing my name. All these people are crucial for government formation in Maharashtra. These are pieces of paper, nothing else," Raut said.
In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of ₹4,355 crore came to light.
The Enforcement Directorate had later seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than ₹3,830 crore owned by Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) in connection with the case.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.