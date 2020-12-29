Subscribe
Home >News >India >PMC Bank scam case: ED asks Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha to appear before it today
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

PMC Bank scam case: ED asks Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha to appear before it today

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Staff Writer

  • This is the third summons sent to the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife
  • In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut to appear before it today in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case. The summons for questioning has been issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut to appear before it today in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case. The summons for questioning has been issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to reports, this is the third summons sent to the Sena leader's wife. She had skipped the earlier two summons citing ill health.

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

On Monday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, 'we are not scared of anyone and will respond accordingly'.

"In the last one year, Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse and Pratap Sarnaik got notices and now all of you are discussing my name. All these people are crucial for government formation in Maharashtra. These are pieces of paper, nothing else," Raut said.

In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of 4,355 crore came to light.

The Enforcement Directorate had later seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than 3,830 crore owned by Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) in connection with the case.

