PMC Bank scam case: ED asks Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha to appear before it today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut to appear before it today in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case. The summons for questioning has been issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On Monday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, 'we are not scared of anyone and will respond accordingly'.

"In the last one year, Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse and Pratap Sarnaik got notices and now all of you are discussing my name. All these people are crucial for government formation in Maharashtra. These are pieces of paper, nothing else," Raut said.

In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of ₹4,355 crore came to light.

The Enforcement Directorate had later seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than ₹3,830 crore owned by Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) in connection with the case.