Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case .

Varsha Raut has sought time from the probe agency till 5 January.

The summons for questioning has been issued to Varsha Raut under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had earlier asked Sanjay Raut's wife to appear before it today. This was the third summon sent to the Sena leader's wife, as per reports. She had skipped the earlier two summons citing ill health.

Not scared of anyone: Sanjay Raut on ED's notice for his wife

On 28 December, the Shiv Sena MP said, 'we are not scared of anyone and will respond accordingly'.

"Targeting women of a household is an act of cowardice. We are not scared of anyone and will respond accordingly. ED needed some papers and we have submitted them in time," Raut said while speaking to reporters.

On the names of other state leaders who were sent a notice by the probe agency, Raut said, "In the last one year, Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse and Pratap Sarnaik got notices and now you all are discussing my name. All these people are crucial for government formation in Maharashtra. These are pieces of paper, nothing else."

Raut has said that all the details regarding this loan had already been submitted to the ED during the correspondence.

In September 2019, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of ₹4,355 crore came to light.

The ED had later seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth over ₹3,830 crore owned by Housing Development Infrastructures Ltd (HDIL) in connection with the case.

With agency inputs

