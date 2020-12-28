Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that he was not scared of anyone after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday summoned his wife Varsha for questioning in the PMC Bank money laundering case today.

"Targeting women of a household is an act of cowardice. We are not scared of anyone and will respond accordingly. ED needed some papers and we have submitted them in time," Raut told reporters today.

Mentioning the names of other state leaders who were sent notice by agency, Raut said, "In the last one year, Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse and Pratap Sarnaik got notices and now you all are discussing my name. All these people are crucial for government formation in Maharashtra. These are pieces of paper, nothing else."

Sanjay's wife, Varsha Raut on Sunday was asked to appear before the federal agency in Mumbai. This was the third summons issued to her after she skipped the earlier two on health grounds, they said.

The summons for questioning has been issued to her under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED wants to question Varsha Raut with regard to "receipt" of some funds that were allegedly siphoned from the bank, official sources claimed.

Meanwhile, on Mondy, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a dig at the Modi government, saying whoever speaks against policies or leaders of the BJP is facing action by the Central agencies, a day after ED's notice for Sanjay Raut's wife.

While speaking to reporters, the senior NCP leader also said that the use of the ED for "political purposes" had never happened in Maharashtra.

"Anybody who speaks against policies or leaders of the BJP faces the ED or the CBI. As far as the Central Bureau of Investigation is concerned, we had taken a decision that any probe by that agency in Maharashtra cannot be pursued without the permission of the state government," he said.

The ED had filed a PMLA case to probe the alleged loan fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank in October last year against the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, its former chairman Waryam Singh and ex-managing director Joy Thomas.

The agency took cognisance of a Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing FIR against them for allegedly causing "wrongful loss, prima facie to the tune of ₹4,355 crore to PMC Bank, and corresponding gains to themselves".

The Shiv Sena, which is part of Maharashtra's ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) along with the NCP and the Congress, had earlier alleged that central probe agencies have been targeting them unfairly.

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who recently joined Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has also been summoned by the ED for questioning on December 30 in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Pune's Bhosri area.

On September 23, 2019, the RBI had superseded the board of PMC and placed it under various regulatory restrictions after detection of certain financial irregularities, hiding and misreporting of loans given to real estate developer HDIL.

Its exposure to HDIL was over ₹6,500 crore or 73 per cent of its total loan book size of ₹8,880 crore as of September 19, 2019.

Initially, the RBI had allowed depositors to withdraw ₹1,000 which was later raised to ₹1 lakh per account to mitigate their difficulties. In June this year, the RBI had extended the regulatory restrictions on the cooperative bank by another six months till December 22, 2020.

As of March 31, 2020, PMC Bank's total deposits stood at ₹10,727.12 crore and total advances at ₹4,472.78 crore. Gross NPA of the bank stood at ₹3,518.89 crore as on end-March.

The share capital of the bank is ₹292.94 crore. During 2019-20, it registered a net loss of ₹6,835 crore and has a negative net worth of ₹5,850.61 crore.

With inputs from agencies

