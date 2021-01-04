PMC Bank scam: Sanjay Raut's wife reaches ED office in Mumbai for questioning

On 1 January, the ED said it has attached assets worth ₹72 crore of a Maharashtra-based man Pravin Raut, who "siphoned off" ₹95 crore worth of funds from the scam-hit bank in the garb of loan, out of which he paid ₹1.6 crore to his wife, Madhuri Raut, who subsequently transferred ₹55 lakh in two tranches to Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, as an "interest-free loan."