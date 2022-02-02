NEW DELHI : The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday in a press release confirmed that 3,855 children who had lost both parents or or surviving parent or legal guardian or adoptive parents during the Covid-19 pandemic could receive support under the PM CARES for Children scheme.

Responding to a written question in Rajya Sabha, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that of the total 6,624 applications received for support under the scheme, 3,855 have been approved.

The highest number of 1,158 applications were received from Maharashtra, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 768, Madhya Pradesh with 739, Tamil Nadu with 496 and Andhra Pradesh with 479, according to data shared by Irani.

The scheme is accessible through an online portal i.e. pmcaresforchildren.in. The applications of such children are uploaded on the portal by the respective State/UT Governments.

The Indian government also informed that they are implementing a centrally sponsored scheme namely Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme - Mission Vatsalya under which support is provided to States and UT Governments for delivering services for children in need of care and in difficult circumstances.

The Child Care Institutions (CCIs) established under the CPS scheme support inter-alia age-appropriate education, access to vocational training, recreation, health care, counselling etc.

The Ministry also shared advisories and guidelines for supporting states/UTs regarding Child Care Institutions, including providing vaccination for the eligible children residing there and also mental health support to children and care givers.

