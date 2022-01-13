Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said the state has demanded 40 lakh doses of COVAXIN and 50 lakh Covishield vaccines from the central government as the shortage of vaccines is being experienced in the current vaccination programme for 15-18 years age group, news agency ANI reported.

Maharashtra is one of most affected state due to the third Covid wave, with the fresh cases topping 46,406 today. The state reported 34,658 recoveries and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health department said.

In the meeting over COVID situation with PM, we placed a demand of 40 lakh COVAXIN and 50 lakh Covishield vaccines given the shortage being experienced in the current vaccination program for 15-18 age group & beneficiaries of precautionary dose: Maharashtra Health Min Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/272Ec6yw5F — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Tope had earlier said vaccination drive for teenagers and precaution doses are being given to senior citizens, frontline and healthcare workers.

"Due to this, we are facing the shortage of Covaxin and Covishield. We have demanded additional 50 lakh Covishield doses and 40 lakh Covaxin doses from the Central government," he said.

He had also said that it is not true that there is a decline in COVID-19 cases. "In the past two-three days, the reporting of COVID-19 cases might have come down. It may be because of the low testing. On Wednesday, the state has reported around 46,000 new COVID-19 cases. So, there is no indication of flattening of the curve in Maharashtra," he added.

Meanwhile, during a Covid review meeting with chief ministers of all states today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for local containment to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

“While making any strategy, it is very important to keep in mind that there should be minimal damage to the livelihood of the common people, economic activities, the momentum of the economy should be maintained," said the PM.

