Home >News >India >PMGKAY ensures nobody sleeps on an empty stomach: PM Modi

PMGKAY ensures nobody sleeps on an empty stomach: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 01:37 PM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Gujarat at 12:30 pm via video conferencing. According to an official release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the programme was launched in the state of Gujarat to create further awareness about the scheme.

"Free ration being distributed to lakhs of families under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, helping lessen worries of poor during the pandemic," said PM Narendra Modi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitinbhai Patel were also present on the occasion.

What is Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)?

PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

"Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana ensures nobody sleeps on an empty stomach," said PM Modi after virtual interaction with Yojana beneficiaries in Gujarat.

Under PMGKAY, 5 Kg/person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.

More than 3.3 crore eligible beneficiaries in Gujarat got 25.5 Lakh Metric tonnes of foodgrain, incurring a subsidy amount of more than 5000 crores.

