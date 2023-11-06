PMGKAY extension may cause fiscal stress if foodgrain prices shoot up, experts say
While efficient expenditure management and buoyant tax revenues could avert any stress on finances in current fiscal, the food subsidy scheme is expected to build fiscal pressure in the coming years
The government’s decision to extend its flagship food subsidy scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), by five years is expected to put pressure on it finances, which have had a good run in the first half of the fiscal, with growth in both tax and non-tax revenues.