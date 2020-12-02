PMI, GST data signal sustained growth revival

India’s manufacturing activity remained robust a month after touching a decadal high, and indirect tax collections scaled the ₹1-trillion mark for the second consecutive month in November, indicating the recovery process in Asia’s third-largest economy is still on track.

Deepening contraction in core sector growth comprising eight infrastructure sectors in October, after nearing the zero mark in September, had raised questions on the sustainability of the normalization process in the economy.

Data released by analytics firm IHS Markit on Tuesday showed Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell to a three-month low at 56.3 from an over 12-year high of 58.9 in October but still remained in expansion territory. A reading above 50 separates expansion from contraction.

Separately, finance ministry data showed goods and services tax (GST) revenue of the central and state governments touched ₹1.05 trillion for the second month in a row, growing 1.4% from the revenue collected in the year-ago period, after the sharp decline in the initial months following the nationwide lockdown.

After showing year-on-year contraction in the April to August period, GST receipts showed a positive trend in September, which got pronounced in October, indicating the economic recovery is in line with the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

According to PMI data, factory orders, exports, buying levels and output saw slow recovery while pandemic-related restrictions caused a further drop in payroll numbers.

Input costs and output charges rose at accelerated rates that nevertheless remained below their respective long-run averages.

Pollyanna De Lima, associate economics director at IHS Markit, said the softening of rates of expansion seen in the latest month does not represent a major setback, since these are down from decade-plus highs in October, a spike in covid-19 cases and the possibility of associated restrictions undermining the recovery. “For now, firms are projecting sustained demand growth in the near term and responded to this by lifting input buying to increase their safety stocks. Employment remained in contraction territory, with companies reportedly keeping the minimum possible number of workers as per government guidelines," she added.

Out of the ₹1.05 trillion revenue collected in November, central GST is ₹19,189 crore, state GST is ₹25,540 crore, IGST is ₹ 51,992 crore, and cess is ₹8,242 crore. November receipts refer to sales made in October.

An official statement from the finance ministry said the total revenue generated by the central government and state governments after regular settlement in November is ₹41,482 crore for CGST and ₹41,826 crore for SGST.

The GST collections trend continues to reinforce the belief that the economy is recovering fast, said Pratik Jain, partner at PwC India. “Now that the festival season is over, one would have to see if December collections are also buoyant. The other encouraging aspect is a gradual increase in the number of GST returns that are now getting filed, which indicates that overall compliance level is improving with the increased use of technology and initiatives such as e-invoicing by the government," he added.

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in the September quarter to 7.5% after shrinking a record 23.9% in the June quarter. While some research agencies have raised their GDP forecasts for India, S&P Global Ratings on Monday stuck to its earlier projection of a 9% contraction in FY21, holding it awaits more proof of sustained recovery in economic activities.

“While there are now upside risks to growth due to a faster recovery in population mobility and household spending, the pandemic is not fully under control. We will wait for more signs that infections have stabilized or fallen, together with high-frequency activity data for the fiscal year third quarter, before changing our forecasts," it said on Monday.

