PMI, GST data signal sustained growth revival

The GST collections trend continues to reinforce the belief that the economy is recovering fast, said Pratik Jain, partner at PwC India. “Now that the festival season is over, one would have to see if December collections are also buoyant. The other encouraging aspect is a gradual increase in the number of GST returns that are now getting filed, which indicates that overall compliance level is improving with the increased use of technology and initiatives such as e-invoicing by the government," he added.