PMI, GST mop-up point to a pickup in economic activity

While June showed a big improvement from what was collected in the previous two months, it is hard to decipher a month-wise revenue trend, given that the government has eased the tax payment schedule with an interest waiver, a big relief to businesses short of cash. Accordingly, businesses had the option to make tax payments for April, which was due by 20 May, in June either without interest or with the concessional 9% interest. Those with sales up to ₹5 crore enjoyed total waiver and those above it got the concessional rate. Experts said many small taxpayers may have opted for it, although their total contribution to the tax base may be small.