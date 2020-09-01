PMI manufacturing expands for the first time in five months in August

NEW DELHI: India’s manufacturing output expanded for the first time in five months in August, signalling a turnaround in industrial activity following the gradual easing of lockdown curbs, starting June, according to a private survey.

According to data analytics firm IHS Markit, India's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing rose to 52 in August from 46 in July. A figure above 50 indicates expansion, while a sub-50 print signals contraction.

Shreeya Patel, economist at IHS Markit, said the August reading highlighted positive developments in the health of the Indian manufacturing sector, signalling moves towards a recovery from the downturn in the June quarter. "The pick-up in demand from domestic markets gave rise to upturns in production and input buying," she added.

India’s economy contracted at a record 23.9% in the June quarter of FY21, underlining the extent of economic damage inflicted by the pandemic.

Patel, however, said not all was positive in August, with employment continuing to fall despite signs of capacity pressures as firms struggled to find suitable workers. "The rate of input price inflation was solid, following four monthly declines in cost burdens. Firms, however, continued in their efforts to drive sales amid greater competitive pressure and reduced their selling prices," she added.

IHS Markit, a data analytics firm, said production growth was largely driven by greater client demand for Indian goods following the resumption of business operations even though decline in foreign exports weighed slightly on overall new orders as firms cited subdued demand conditions from abroad.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated