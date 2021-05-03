PMI manufacturing improves a tad in April buoyed by new export orders

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit said the downturn in employment eased in April and business confidence towards the one-year outlook strengthened. “The headwinds facing manufacturers cannot be ignored, however. The surge in covid-19 cases could dampen demand further when firms' financials are already susceptible to the hurdle of rising global prices. April saw the steepest increase in input costs for nearly seven years drive the sharpest upturn in output charges since October 2013. Data for the coming months will be important at verifying whether client demand is resilient to these challenges or if producers will have to further absorb cost burdens themselves to secure new work," she added.