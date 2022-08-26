PMJAY to cover 50 gender transformation surgeries

NHA is now in the process of compiling comprehensive package master for transgender category, including the existing Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme and specific packages like SRS surgery and treatment for transgenders.
In a first, the National Health Authority (NHA) has included 50 Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana for transgender beneficiaries, said two officials from NHA.
NHA is now in the process of compiling comprehensive package master for transgender category, including the existing Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme (AB PM-JAY) and specific packages like SRS surgery and treatment for transgenders.
On Wednesday, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced including transgenders under the ambit of AB PM-JAY to help them with health cover of up to ₹5 lakh per transgender beneficiary per year following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between NHA and the ministry of social justice and employment (MoSJE).
According to the government, there are 480,000 transgender population who are eligible for free and cashless treatment under the national health insurance scheme.
“Apart from existing packages for PM-JAY, we have made a list of 50 Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) for transgender individuals under PM-JAY and we are in the process of finalization. Once finalized, eligible transgender beneficiary can avail free treatment and surgery at any empaneled hospital across the country. This is a great step for the welfare of transgender population," said one of the officials, requesting anonymity.
So far, AB PM-JAY scheme has 1,949 treatment procedures from all specialties such as cardiology, oncology, paediatrics, surgery, orthopaedics and neurology. Over 37.5 million hospital admissions costing ₹45,000 crores have been authorized under the scheme so far through a network of 25,000 empanelled healthcare providers.
“Gender transformation procedures like male to female and female to male, hormonal therapy, laser procedures for hair removal, voice surgery, breast augmentation etc are being included in the list dedicatedly for surgery and treatment transgender people under PM-JAY," said a second official, adding that NHA will now generate Ayushman Bharat TG Plus Card to ease the treatment process for all verified transgender beneficiaries.
Queries emailed to a health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response till press time.
