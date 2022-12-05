PM-JAY to see hike in upcoming budget

“This time, we have proposed an increased allocation of approx. ₹400-500 cr in the total budget allocation for PM-JAY. This is for better utilization of the scheme in the states and UTs. It is for the first time that this year PM-JAY has utilized more than ₹4,100 crore fund from its allocated budget, which is the highest utilization so far," said a government official requesting anonymity adding that a proposal has been sent to the health ministry on this.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}