PMJDY accounts exceed 500 million, deposits at a whopping ₹2.03 trillion

PMJDY accounts exceed 500 million, deposits at a whopping ₹2.03 trillion2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 02:36 PM IST
The scheme offers multiple advantages such as, a bank account without the requirement of minimum balance, free of cost RuPay debit cards with inbuilt accident insurance of ₹2 lakh and overdraft facility of up to ₹10,000
New Delhi: The number of bank accounts, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the government's financial inclusion programme, crossed 500 million in August, said Vivek Joshi, secretary-financial services, Ministry of Finance.
