PM-KISAN: Deadline for completing eKYC ends today, follow 6 easy steps

Under PM-Kisan, financial assistance of ₹6,000 per annum is provided to all landholding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria relating to higher income strata, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. The amount is transferred in three 4-monthly instalments of ₹2000 each, directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers identified by the State/UT Governments.