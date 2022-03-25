PM-KISAN: Deadline for completing eKYC ends today, follow 6 easy steps

PM-KISAN: Deadline for completing eKYC ends today, follow 6 easy steps2 min read . 05:46 AM IST
- PM-Kisan is a Central Sector Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme available for all landholding farmer families across the country.
To avail benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, farmers need to complete their eKYC by today itself. The Noida district administration has set March 25 as the deadline for completing eKYC of PM-Kisan on their official website. PM-Kisan is a Central Sector Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme available for all landholding farmer families across the country.
On the PM-Kisan's official website, a notification is circulated saying, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers."
In the Noida district, if farmers fail to finish their eKYC by March 25 then they will not be eligible for direct benefit transfer in April. However, for the rest of the country, farmers must complete the PM Kisan KYC before 31 March to get ₹2,000 in their bank accounts as part of the 11th instalment.
Earlier, in January this year, PM Narendra Modi released the 10th instalment of financial benefit under PM-Kisan under which more than ₹20,000 crore were transferred to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. During the programme, PM also released an equity grant of more than ₹14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.
Under PM-Kisan, financial assistance of ₹6,000 per annum is provided to all landholding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria relating to higher income strata, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. The amount is transferred in three 4-monthly instalments of ₹2000 each, directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers identified by the State/UT Governments.
Here's how to complete e-KYC process?
Step 1 - Visit the official website of PM-Kisan, www.pmkisan.gov.in.
Step 2 - Click eKYC on the Farmer Corner for Aadhaar-based seeding. The Farmer Corner is to the right side of the website.
Step 3 - After clicking on eKYC, you will be directed to a new page. Enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code, and click search.
Step 4 - Enter the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card.
Step 5 - Get the OTP and enter it.
Step 6 - Click on ‘Submit’, the KYC procedure will be completed.
