PM-Kisan: How to complete e-KYC, last date and other details

PM-Kisan: How to complete e-KYC, last date and other details2 min read . 07:28 PM IST
- The government has mandated farmers to complete e-KYC to receive financial benefits under PM-Kisan scheme
The PM-Kisan (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme is a central sector direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, under which, financial assistance of ₹6,000 per annum is provided to all landholding farmer families across the country.
The scheme is subject to certain exclusion criteria relating to higher income strata, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.
The amount is transferred in three four-monthly installments of ₹2,000 each, directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers identified by the states and union territories.
Payment is done on the basis of Aadhaar seeded data of beneficiaries. Recently, PM Modi released the 10th instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN scheme on 1 January.
The recent instalment enabled the transfer of an amount of more than ₹20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over ₹1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.
However, the government has mandated farmers to complete e-KYC to receive the next installments. If the beneficiaries can't complete the KYC process, the will not be eligible for direct benefit transfer.
The Noida district administration has decided 25 March as the deadline for completing eKYC on PM Kisan website. For the rest of the country, farmers must complete the PM Kisan KYC before 31 March in order to get ₹2,000 in their bank accounts as part of the 11th instalment.
How to complete e-KYC process?
- Visit the official website of PM-Kisan, www.pmkisan.gov.in.
- Click on the e-KYC option on the right corner of the website.
- Enter Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click search.
- Enter the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card.
- Get the OTP and enter it.
- Click on ‘Submit’, the KYC procedure will be completed.
