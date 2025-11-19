PM-KISAN 21st instalment released: Are you eligible? How to check if ₹2,000 has been deposited in your bank account

PM Narendra Modi today released the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN yojana, disbursing more than 18,000 crore to 9 crore farmer beneficiaries in India. Here's how to check your 2,000 deposit, eligibility, and all you need to know about the scheme.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Nov 2025, 04:38 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has today released the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN yojana, disbursing more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,000 crore to 9 crore farmer beneficiaries in India.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has today released the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN yojana, disbursing more than ₹18,000 crore to 9 crore farmer beneficiaries in India. (DPR PMO Handout via PTI Photo)

PM-KISAN scheme 21st instalment released: The 21st instalment of the Centre's Prime Minister – Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana was released by PM Narendra Modi on 19 November. It will disburse more than 18,000 crore to 9 crore farmer beneficiaries, PTI reported.

Launched on February 24, 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides financial assistance of 6,000 per year — spread across four quarters — to all eligible farmer families in India. This instalment will give each beneficiary 2,000 each.

WATCH: PM Modi releases 21st instalment of PM-KISAN Scheme

As per the Union Agriculture Ministry, over 3.70 lakh crore has been disbursed to 11 crore farmer families in 20 pervious installments. It added that these funds have “helped farmers to buy farm inputs besides catering to other expenses such as education, medical and marriage”.

The PM-KISAN scheme transfer was done at an official event in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, ANI reported. Watch:

Are you eligible for PM-KISAN disbursements?

  • To be eligible for PM-KISAN, farmers must have their land details seeded on the scheme portal.
  • They must also link their bank accounts with Aadhaar.

According to the statement, the government has undertaken periodically village-level special saturation campaigns “to identify, verify and include all the cultivable land-owning farmers under the PM-KISAN Scheme”.

How to check if you have received 2,000 instalment?

You can check if the 2,000 instalment has been deposited in your bank account in a number of ways — via the official PM-KISAN website, the PM-KISAN app, your bank account statement, the local agriculture office or common service centre.

How to check PM-KISAN instalment on website

  • Go to the official website here — pmkisan.gov.in
  • You will find a link for ‘Know Your Status’, which you must click
  • Once done, it will ask for your details such as Aadhaar number, mobile number or PM-KISAN ID
  • Enter the details, fill the captcha and click on ‘Get Status’.
  • You will be able to check your status, if you have received the 21st instalment, and date and time of credit from the government.

How to check PM-KISAN instalment on app

  • You can install the official PM-KISAN mobile app on Play Store
  • Once done, enter and click on Beneficiary Status
  • It will prompt your mobile or Aadhaar number to be filled.
  • Once done, the app will display your status, if you have received the 21st instalment, date and time of credit from the government, and your previous credits as well.

How to check PM-KISAN instalment from bank account

Since PM-KISAN deposits are made directly into the beneficiary bank account from the disbursing authority, you can set auto email or SMS updates for the credits with the bank.

In case of no SMS or email or delay in systems, you can also visit your local branch, opt for mobile banking, update your passbook, or get digital bank account statements to track your credits.

Did not get instalment despite being beneficiary? Here's what to do:

  • Visit local agriculture office, common service centre (CSC) for updates and help.
  • In case the status of your instalment is showing as rejected, pending or on hold, visit officials at your local agriculture office or common service centre for help.
  • They will assist you in case of issues with seeding, Aadhaar verification, incomplete KYC or bank details or any other mismatch.

