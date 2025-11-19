PM-KISAN 21st instalment released: Are you eligible? How to check if ₹2,000 has been deposited in your bank account

PM-KISAN scheme 21st instalment released: The 21st instalment of the Centre's Prime Minister – Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana was released by PM Narendra Modi on 19 November. It will disburse more than ₹18,000 crore to 9 crore farmer beneficiaries, PTI reported.
Launched on February 24, 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme provides financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year — spread across four quarters — to all eligible farmer families in India. This instalment will give each beneficiary ₹2,000 each.
As per the Union Agriculture Ministry, over ₹3.70 lakh crore has been disbursed to 11 crore farmer families in 20 pervious installments. It added that these funds have “helped farmers to buy farm inputs besides catering to other expenses such as education, medical and marriage”.
The PM-KISAN scheme transfer was done at an official event in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, ANI reported. Watch:
According to the statement, the government has undertaken periodically village-level special saturation campaigns “to identify, verify and include all the cultivable land-owning farmers under the PM-KISAN Scheme”.
You can check if the ₹2,000 instalment has been deposited in your bank account in a number of ways — via the official PM-KISAN website, the PM-KISAN app, your bank account statement, the local agriculture office or common service centre.
Since PM-KISAN deposits are made directly into the beneficiary bank account from the disbursing authority, you can set auto email or SMS updates for the credits with the bank.
In case of no SMS or email or delay in systems, you can also visit your local branch, opt for mobile banking, update your passbook, or get digital bank account statements to track your credits.