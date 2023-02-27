PM-KISAN Scheme: Centre releases 13th installment of ₹16,800 Cr
- About eight crore eligible farmers will now get the 13th installment of Prime Minister Modi's flagship PM-KISAN programme, worth Rs. 16,800 crore, effective on Monday.
About eight crore eligible farmers will now get the 13th installment of Prime Minister Modi's flagship PM-KISAN programme, worth Rs. 16,800 crore, effective on Monday. Prior to Holi and rabi harvesting, the national government announced that the payment will be released for direct transfer into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The 11th and 12th instalments of the PM-KISAN plan were issued in May and October 2022. Each eligible beneficiary receives ₹6,000 yearly in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Program.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×