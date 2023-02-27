PM-KISAN Scheme: Centre releases 13th installment of 16,800 Cr

Mr Pankaj K Dwivedi, Head of Business Development & Partnerships, nurture.farm said "Farmers play a significant role in our economy, and the Indian government should be applauded for taking this initiative. Many Indian farmers will benefit from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). This scheme is crucial in allowing agriculture to contribute to the country's economic growth and help farmers deal with issues like market volatility, climate change, and growing input costs. Under the scheme, the government will offer financial benefits worth ₹16,800 crore to over eight crore eligible farmers. The economic benefit is ₹6,000 annually in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 every four months. The government will be directly transferring the funds into the beneficiaries' bank accounts. The registration process is simple, and minimal paperwork is needed, making it very accessible. Initiatives like these help farmers become financially resilient. We sincerely appreciate this action and hope that more financial assistance for farmers will follow. "