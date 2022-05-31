Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually interacted with beneficiaries of different Government schemes at the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP govt at the Centre. The event was held at Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

The Prime Minister also released the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around ₹21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. On this occasion, Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of (PM-KISAN) across the country.

Himachal Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of different Government schemes at the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP govt at the Centre. The event is being held at Ridge Maidan in Shimla. pic.twitter.com/vTnsG3Tt9q — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

The freewheeling interaction being organized across the country is aimed to get free and frank feedback from the public, understand the impact of welfare schemes in people's lives and explore convergence and saturation with regard to different government programmes. The endeavour is to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country.

Eight years of devotion to welfare of the people and good governance. Speaking at 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' in Shimla. https://t.co/0VNY7pfFdz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

PM Modi today arrived in Shimla to take part in a roadshow and address a rally at the Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of his government. People showered flower petals on PM Modi's cavalcade en route to Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.

Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.