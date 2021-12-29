Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 1st January, 2022, the Prime Minister's Office informed on Wednesday.

This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than ₹20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of ₹6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of ₹2000 each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

So far, over Rs. 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families under this scheme.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will also release equity grant of more than ₹14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers. He will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion.

