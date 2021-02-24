On the second anniversary of the PM-Kisa today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP government is doing everything possible to double the income of farmers.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said his government has the "honour of ushering a historic increase in minimum support price (MSP)" for procurement of crops.

"Over the last seven years, the Government of India has taken many initiatives for transforming agriculture. From better irrigation to more technology, more credit and markets to proper crop insurance, focus on soil health to eliminating middlemen, the efforts are all-encompassing," said PM Modi.

"On this day, 2 years ago the PM-Kisan scheme was launched with an aim to ensure a life of dignity as well as prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to keep our nation fed. The tenacity and passion of our farmers are inspiring," he added.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, provides income support to all small and marginal landholder farmers' families with cultivable land holding up to two hectares across the country.

