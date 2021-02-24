Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM-Kisan's 2nd anniversary: Govt doing everything to double farmers' income, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM-Kisan's 2nd anniversary: Govt doing everything to double farmers' income, says PM Modi

1 min read . 01:29 PM IST Staff Writer

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said his government has the 'honour of ushering a historic increase in minimum support price (MSP)' for procurement of crops

On the second anniversary of the PM-Kisa today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP government is doing everything possible to double the income of farmers.

On the second anniversary of the PM-Kisa today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP government is doing everything possible to double the income of farmers.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said his government has the "honour of ushering a historic increase in minimum support price (MSP)" for procurement of crops.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Air India Express plane accident: Pilot error caused mishap at Andhra airport

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST

RBI to ensure orderly evolution of bond market

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST

Amid second wave scare, Centre rushes high-level team to 10 states and UT in fight against Covid-19

2 min read . 12:34 PM IST

Your salary hikes this year may not increase take-home pay

1 min read . 12:29 PM IST

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said his government has the "honour of ushering a historic increase in minimum support price (MSP)" for procurement of crops.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Air India Express plane accident: Pilot error caused mishap at Andhra airport

1 min read . 01:15 PM IST

RBI to ensure orderly evolution of bond market

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST

Amid second wave scare, Centre rushes high-level team to 10 states and UT in fight against Covid-19

2 min read . 12:34 PM IST

Your salary hikes this year may not increase take-home pay

1 min read . 12:29 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Over the last seven years, the Government of India has taken many initiatives for transforming agriculture. From better irrigation to more technology, more credit and markets to proper crop insurance, focus on soil health to eliminating middlemen, the efforts are all-encompassing," said PM Modi.

"On this day, 2 years ago the PM-Kisan scheme was launched with an aim to ensure a life of dignity as well as prosperity for our hardworking farmers, who work day and night to keep our nation fed. The tenacity and passion of our farmers are inspiring," he added.

Also Read | Bitter home truths for migrant workers

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, provides income support to all small and marginal landholder farmers' families with cultivable land holding up to two hectares across the country.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.