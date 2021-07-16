Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PMLA case: Anil Deshmukh's wife submits documents sought by ED

PMLA case: Anil Deshmukh's wife submits documents sought by ED

Premium
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (File photo)
1 min read . 09:21 PM IST PTI

Senior IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh, then state home minister, of getting policemen to collect money from bars and restaurants

The wife of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday submitted documents sought by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case registered against the NCP leader.

The wife of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday submitted documents sought by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case registered against the NCP leader.

Indrapal Singh, the lawyer of the Deshmukhs', said the ED summons had mentioned that the documents demanded of Arti Deshmukh could be submitted by her authorised representative.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Indrapal Singh, the lawyer of the Deshmukhs', said the ED summons had mentioned that the documents demanded of Arti Deshmukh could be submitted by her authorised representative.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Accordingly, we submitted all the related documents in the ED office today (Friday)," Singh said, adding that the allegations against his clients were baseless and devoid of truth.

Senior IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh, then state home minister, of getting policemen to collect money from bars and restaurants.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!