PMLA row: Delhi Court extends Jacqueline Fernandez's pre-arrest bail till 15 Nov

PMLA row: Delhi Court extends Jacqueline Fernandez's pre-arrest bail till 15 Nov2 min read . 05:41 PM IST
- Citing the reason for adjouring the order on Fernandez's bail application, Special Judge Shailendra Malik said the order was not ready.
A Delhi court on 11 November adjouned its order on Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's bail application in a ₹200 crore money laundering case till 15 November. The case also involves alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.
In its order Special Judge Shailendra Malik also extended Fernandez's interim protection till 15 November.
Citing the reason for adjouring the order on Fernandez's bail application, Special Judge Shailendra Malik said the order was not ready.
Earlier on 10 November, the court had reserved its order after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for the actor as well as the Enforcement Directorate.
On ED's submission that Fernandez can escape the country easily as she is not short of money, the court had questioned why the actor was not arrested so far.
The probing agency told the court that it has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) on airports to stop the actor from leaving the country.
"Why haven't you (ED) arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy," PTI quoted the court had asked the ED.
Jacqueline, meanwhile, sought bail on the ground that there was no need for her custody since the investigation is already complete and the charge sheet has been filed.
On 26 September, the court granted interim bail to her on a personal bond of ₹50,000. Prior to this, on 31 August, the court took cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.
The Bollywood actor has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet and was was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation.
In the earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet, ED did not mention her as an accused. However, the documents had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.
With PTI inputs.
