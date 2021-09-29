PMLA case: ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2021, 11:50 AM IST
Bhavana Gawali is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Yavatmal-Washim seat in Maharashtra
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources.
Gawali, 48, is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Yavatmal-Washim seat in Maharashtra.
She has been asked to depose before the investigating officer on October 4, they said.
