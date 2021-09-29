OPEN APP
PMLA case: ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources.

Gawali, 48, is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Yavatmal-Washim seat in Maharashtra.

She has been asked to depose before the investigating officer on October 4, they said.

 

