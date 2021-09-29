Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PMLA case: ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali

PMLA case: ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali

Premium
A file photo of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali.
1 min read . 11:50 AM IST Livemint

Bhavana Gawali is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Yavatmal-Washim seat in Maharashtra

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in a money laundering case, news agency PTI reported quoting official sources.

Gawali, 48, is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Yavatmal-Washim seat in Maharashtra.

Gawali, 48, is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Yavatmal-Washim seat in Maharashtra.

She has been asked to depose before the investigating officer on October 4, they said.

She has been asked to depose before the investigating officer on October 4, they said.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!