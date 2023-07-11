‘PMLA has nothing to do with GST’: Govt amid row over ED info sharing decision

‘PMLA has nothing to do with GST’: Govt amid row over ED info sharing decision1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:11 PM IST
The Centre's decision to allow the Enforcement Directorate to share information with the GST network has caused outrage among the Opposition. Critics argue that the amendment could affect traders paying taxes, while officials maintain that PMLA is unrelated to GST rules.
The Centre has decided to to allow the Enforcement Directorate to share information with the GST network, sparking outrage in the Opposition ranks. Leading politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal have claimed that the amendment could also affect traders paying taxes. Officials however insisted that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act had no connection with the GST rules.
