The governing council of Niti Aayog, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Sunday to discuss and firm up action plans on issues in farming, education and urban governance, a government statement said.

The seventh governing council meeting will try to finalize a roadmap and outcome-oriented action plan on these themes.

The meeting, to be attended by chief ministers, will discuss crop diversification, self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and agri-communities, and the implementation of the national education policy--school education and higher education, the government said.

The meeting to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre is the first in-person meeting of the policy think tank’s governing council since July 2019. “As India commemorates 75 years of Independence, there is a reinforced need for the states to be agile, resilient and self-reliant and move towards ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ in a spirit of cooperative federalism," said the government.

In its efforts to drive towards building a steady, sustainable and inclusive India, the meeting will pave the way for synergies towards a new era of collaboration and cooperation between the Centre, states and union territories.

As part of preparations for the meeting, a national conference of chief secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June, chaired by Modi. “The governing council meeting is particularly important as we enter Amrit Kaal against the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic and in light of India hosting the G20 Presidency and summit next year," it added.

The meeting will also emphasize the importance of the Presidency for the federal system and the role that states can play in highlighting their progress on the G-20 platform.

Niti Aayog’s governing council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national priorities and strategies with the active involvement of states and union territories. In addition, it presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues, the government said.