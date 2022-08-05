Niti Aayog set to firm up blueprints in agriculture, education1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 10:56 PM IST
Discussions will be held on crop diversification, self-sufficiency, agri-communities and the National Education Policy
Discussions will be held on crop diversification, self-sufficiency, agri-communities and the National Education Policy
Listen to this article
The governing council of Niti Aayog, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Sunday to discuss and firm up action plans on issues in farming, education and urban governance, a government statement said.