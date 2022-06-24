The Prime Minister's Office has sought a report after the Jnana Bharthi Main Road in southern Bengaluru which was repaired for ₹6.05 crore caved in just days later, following a spell of moderate rain. Chief Minister has ordered a probe
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A newly asphalted road in Bengaluru has become a cause of embarrassment for the city's civic body. Recently, before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city, several roads were asphalted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for ₹23.5 crore. However, the Jnana Bharthi Main Road in southern Bengaluru which was repaired for ₹6.05 crore caved in just days later, following a spell of moderate rain.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A newly asphalted road in Bengaluru has become a cause of embarrassment for the city's civic body. Recently, before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city, several roads were asphalted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for ₹23.5 crore. However, the Jnana Bharthi Main Road in southern Bengaluru which was repaired for ₹6.05 crore caved in just days later, following a spell of moderate rain.
PM Modi had taken the road to travel to the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University to inaugurate the campus. The BBMP had laid asphalt on a 3.6 km stretch in that area before the PM's visit only. Now the Prime Minister's Office has sought a report from the Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai's office about the substandard work.
PM Modi had taken the road to travel to the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University to inaugurate the campus. The BBMP had laid asphalt on a 3.6 km stretch in that area before the PM's visit only. Now the Prime Minister's Office has sought a report from the Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai's office about the substandard work.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a one-day visit to the national capital, has instructed the BBMP Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the caving in of a road. Chief Minister's Office tweeted, “Regarding caving in of newly asphalted road near BASE campus, CM @BSBommai has asked commissioner BBMP to enquire into the incident and take action against concerned officers. Preliminary enquiry reveals that a new water line has been connected recently which has leaked and caused the damage."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a one-day visit to the national capital, has instructed the BBMP Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the caving in of a road. Chief Minister's Office tweeted, “Regarding caving in of newly asphalted road near BASE campus, CM @BSBommai has asked commissioner BBMP to enquire into the incident and take action against concerned officers. Preliminary enquiry reveals that a new water line has been connected recently which has leaked and caused the damage."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, BBMP had spent nearly ₹23 crore to develop 14-km stretch of a road which he took to inaugurate the newly built campus of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University. PM Modi had also unveiled the 22 ft bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar installed on the campus.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, BBMP had spent nearly ₹23 crore to develop 14-km stretch of a road which he took to inaugurate the newly built campus of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University. PM Modi had also unveiled the 22 ft bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar installed on the campus.
Newly appointed BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath had earlier pointed out that potholes are pits rather than holes, making them difficult to fill. Apart from the road being asphalted, drains with broken slabs had also been repaired and the entire stretch given a lavish look.
Newly appointed BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath had earlier pointed out that potholes are pits rather than holes, making them difficult to fill. Apart from the road being asphalted, drains with broken slabs had also been repaired and the entire stretch given a lavish look.
During his visit to the city Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to revamp the city's infrastructure and make Bengaluru free from traffic jams, the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working on every possible means including rail, road, metro and the construction of underpasses and flyovers. "Our government is committed to providing better connectivity with the suburban areas of Bengaluru," Modi said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During his visit to the city Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to revamp the city's infrastructure and make Bengaluru free from traffic jams, the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working on every possible means including rail, road, metro and the construction of underpasses and flyovers. "Our government is committed to providing better connectivity with the suburban areas of Bengaluru," Modi said.