Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a one-day visit to the national capital, has instructed the BBMP Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the caving in of a road. Chief Minister's Office tweeted, “Regarding caving in of newly asphalted road near BASE campus, CM @BSBommai has asked commissioner BBMP to enquire into the incident and take action against concerned officers. Preliminary enquiry reveals that a new water line has been connected recently which has leaked and caused the damage."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}