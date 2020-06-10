PMO to file response on maintainability of plea on PM Cares fund

Prime Minister’s office (PMO) told the Delhi High court that it will file a response on the maintainability of a plea seeking to declare PM Cares fund under “public authority" as per Right to Information Act, 2005.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for PMO said that he will file a response explaining why this petition should not be entertained. The next date of hearing is on 28 August.

The petitioner, Samyak Aggarwal, has challenged the order passed by Central Public Information officer (CPIO) to the Right to Information (RTI) application where it had refused to provide documents sought by him on the ground that PM Cares Fund is not a “public authority" under the RTI Act. The plea sought direction to set aside the CPIO's order and to provide the documents as sought by him in the RTI application.

The petitioner had filed an online RTI on 1 May seeking information about PM cares fund, and on 2 June he was refused on that it isn’t a public authority under the ambit of section 2(h) of the RTI Act, 2005.

He had the RTI plea seeking a copy of trust deed of PM Cares Fund, document or letter vide which the fund was constituted and copy of the entire file including note sheets, letters, communications office memos or orders where the decision to constitute the fund was taken.

It is the case of the petitioner that PM Cares fund is constituted or established by “notification or order of appropriate government" as it was created by way of a press release by PMO and as it receives various benefits under the Income Tax Act and The companies Act.

The petitioner further added that the PM cares is a body owned or controlled by the appropriate government as its trustees include the Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Home minister and Finance minister of India.

Meanwhile, another plea on PM Cares fund, which came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan was declared dismissed as withdrawn as the petitioner approached the high court without preferring an RTI application on it.

PTI contributed to this story.

