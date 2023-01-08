PMO's high-level meeting on Joshimath crisis today

PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, will hold the review meeting with the cabinet secretary, other senior officials of the central government and members of the National Disaster Management Authority.
The Prime Minister's Office will hold a high-level meeting on the Joshimath crisis in the Uttarakhand region due to sinking of land and cracks in houses at several places, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.
PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, will hold the review meeting with the cabinet secretary, other senior officials of the central government and members of the National Disaster Management Authority, the statement read as quoted by PTI.
Besides district officials of Joshimath, senior officials of Uttarakhand will also attend the meeting through video-conferencing.
Meanwhile, Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had visited Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families.
He said Joshimath is an important place from the cultural, religious and tourism point of view and all efforts will be made to save it.
A town of around 17,000 people in northern Uttarakhand, Joshimath is a gateway for pilgrims travelling to Hindu and Sikh shrines, and popular with tourists looking to trek parts of the Himalayas.
Hundreds of houses in Joshimath have developed cracks in recent days due to land subsidence. Huge cracks have been seen in houses, roads and fields - including the neighbouring national highways and border roads.
Cracks have been found at several places on the Joshimath-Malari border road, which connects the India-China border, due to landslides in Joshimath. A large part of the Badrinath National Highway is also in the grip of landslides.
Approximately 600 houses have been affected to varying degrees with around 200 people being evacuated. The situation has also prompted protests, with locals demanding relocation and a complete halt to infrastructural projects underway in the vicinity.
All construction work in and around Joshimath has been halted until further orders.
