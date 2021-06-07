Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of decisions on Monday regarding the vaccination drive against coronavirus. The Prime Minister announced that central government will take back control of the vaccination programme from states and provide free inoculation to all Indians aged 18 years and above. This arrangement will come into effect over the next two weeks.

PM Modi said that private vaccination centres can continue to procure 25 per cent of Covid-19 vaccines being produced in the country, but will be allowed to charge only ₹150 as service charge over and above the pre-determined rates.

The Prime Minister stated that seven companies are producing Covid-19 vaccines in the country and three vaccine candidates are under trial. The process to procure vaccines from abroad has also been expedited.

PM Modi also announced extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali this year. Under this scheme, the 80 crore citizens will be provided foodgrains free of cost every month till November this year.

Here are the top 5 announcements PM Modi made during his address to the nation today:

Centre to take over vaccination drive, provide free jabs

PM Narendra Modi announced that Centre will take over the responsibility of Covid vaccination from states and provide free vaccines to all Indians aged 18 years and above. The central government will now procure 75 per cent of vaccine doses from manufacturers, including the 25 per cent earlier reserved for states, and provide it free of cost to state government. This new arrangement will be put into effect from June 21, he added.

Service charge for pvt vaccination centres capped at ₹150

Private vaccination centres can continue to procure 25 per cent of vaccine stocks from manufacturers as decided earlier. However, they can charge only ₹150 as service charge over and above the predetermined cost of doses. State governments will be responsible for monitoring the implementation of this measure.

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana extended till Nov

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended till Diwali this year. Now poor households will get free ration under the scheme every month till November 2021. The move is estimated to benefit 80 crore Indians. The scheme was first launched in April 2020 during the first Covid-induced lockdown and later extended at the end of June.

Three vaccine candidates, nasal vaccine in pipeline

The Prime Minister stated that while seven companies are manufacturing vaccines in the country, three vaccine candidates are in advanced trial stages. He also stated that two vaccines for children and a 'nasal vaccine' are also under trials.

'Stay vigilant against vaccine rumour-mongering'

Those spreading rumours about Covid vaccines are playing with lives of others. There is a need to stay vigilant against such elements, the PM said.

