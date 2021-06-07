PM's address to nation: Top 5 announcements in Modi's speech today

PM Narendra Modi announced that Centre will take over the responsibility of Covid vaccination from states and provide free vaccines to all Indians aged 18 years and above. The central government will now procure 75 per cent of vaccine doses from manufacturers, including the 25 per cent earlier reserved for states, and provide it free of cost to state government. This new arrangement will be put into effect from June 21, he added.

