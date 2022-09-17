PM’s birthday: Amit Shah greets Modi, calls him conductor of Indian culture

PM’s birthday: Amit Shah greets Modi, calls him conductor of Indian culture1 min read . 12:31 PM IST
Today’s new India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of PM Modi and he has made his mark as a global leader, Shah said
NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday, and hailed him as the flag-bearer of Indian culture.
“I pray for his good health and long life. PM Modi has made impossible tasks possible with his India-first approach and determination for the welfare of the poor," Shah said.
By making simultaneous and continuous efforts for the welfare of the poor, good governance, development, national security and historic reforms, PM Modi has fulfilled his resolve of taking India to the top position. This has been possible only because of the unwavering faith of the people in his leadership, Shah said according to a statement from the home ministry.
PM Modi has taken the country forward in every field of development by connecting it to its original roots and by championing and promoting Indian culture . Today’s new India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of PM Modi and he has made his mark as a global leader, the minister added.
