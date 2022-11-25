The minister said that India has the fastest growing innovation system with more than 80,000 Startups and over 107 Unicorns. “The world today looks at India with awe and respect. We have assumed the presidency of the G20, a league of world’s largest economies and the chair of GPAI, an international initiative on Artificial Intelligence. It is the fastest growing major economy that has surpassed the UK to emerge as fifth largest economy, receiving its highest ever FDIs of $83Bn."