NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to ensure that every young Indian has an opportunity to participate in the India Techade initiatives taken by the government, said Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday.
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to ensure that every young Indian has an opportunity to participate in the India Techade initiatives taken by the government, said Union Minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Digital India startup hub at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre in Karnataka, the minister said that the STPI, Davangere will soon usher in new opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurships for the people in the region.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Digital India startup hub at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centre in Karnataka, the minister said that the STPI, Davangere will soon usher in new opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurships for the people in the region.
Chandrasekhar added that the government’s emphasis is on the growth of IT/ITES/ESDM Industry in the newer cities. “It should not be confined to the metropolitan centres."
Chandrasekhar added that the government’s emphasis is on the growth of IT/ITES/ESDM Industry in the newer cities. “It should not be confined to the metropolitan centres."
This is the 63rd STPI centre in the country and the fifth in the state of Karnataka.
This is the 63rd STPI centre in the country and the fifth in the state of Karnataka.
The minister said that India has the fastest growing innovation system with more than 80,000 Startups and over 107 Unicorns. “The world today looks at India with awe and respect. We have assumed the presidency of the G20, a league of world’s largest economies and the chair of GPAI, an international initiative on Artificial Intelligence. It is the fastest growing major economy that has surpassed the UK to emerge as fifth largest economy, receiving its highest ever FDIs of $83Bn."
The minister said that India has the fastest growing innovation system with more than 80,000 Startups and over 107 Unicorns. “The world today looks at India with awe and respect. We have assumed the presidency of the G20, a league of world’s largest economies and the chair of GPAI, an international initiative on Artificial Intelligence. It is the fastest growing major economy that has surpassed the UK to emerge as fifth largest economy, receiving its highest ever FDIs of $83Bn."
The State Government has provided 10,000 sq.ft built-up space in Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Regional Centre, Davanagere for the establishment of the STPI Centre.
The State Government has provided 10,000 sq.ft built-up space in Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Regional Centre, Davanagere for the establishment of the STPI Centre.
Among other facilities, the Centre has plug-n-play 102-seater Incubation facility, Network Operations Centre (NOC), 16-seater conference room, and 32-seater cafeteria and provision for providing high-speed data communication facilities and other amenities & services required for export of software & services.
Among other facilities, the Centre has plug-n-play 102-seater Incubation facility, Network Operations Centre (NOC), 16-seater conference room, and 32-seater cafeteria and provision for providing high-speed data communication facilities and other amenities & services required for export of software & services.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.