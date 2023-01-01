PM's vision is mobile phone exports of ₹1 lakh cr for 2023 : R Chandrasekhar3 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Mobile phone exports from India was around ₹45,000 crore which was dominated by Apple and Samsung.
Mobile phone exports from India was around ₹45,000 crore which was dominated by Apple and Samsung.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for 2023 is to have mobile phone exports with the segment featuring in the top 10 export category from India, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.