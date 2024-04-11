PNB ATM fraud: Victim wins case against PNB after 10 years. What to do when you lose money in a teller machine?
When fraud or negligence happened because of the bank, customer is entitled to zero liability whether or not the transaction is reported by the customer. And when the loss happened because of the customer's negligence, the customer will bear the entire loss until he reports the transaction.
An RPF (Railway Police Force) constable recently won an ATM fraud case against Punjab National Bank (PNB) after battling it for 10 years in the district consumer commission in Delhi, reported Economic Times.
