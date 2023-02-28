PNB, Bandhan Bank hike lending rates across tenures. Details here
- Shares of PNB were trading 0.21 per cent lower at ₹48.00 on BSE at 02:10 IST. Meanwhile, Bandhan Bank shares were trading 1.10 per cent higher at ₹229.90 on Tuesday
Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan Bank has raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 16 basis points (bps) across MCLR tenures from Tuesday. The new rates came into effect from 28 February, 2023, according to the Bandhan Bank website.
