Fugitive-jeweller Mehul Choksi has been detained in Dominica, the ministry of national security and home affairs, the commonwealth of Dominica said on Thursday.

In an official statement, Dominica has issued a red alert by interpol. The country said possible arrangements are being made for Choksi to be repatriated to Antigua. Choksi is the main defendant in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

"Mehul Choksi detained for illegal entry into Dominica. A red alert has also been issued by Interpol. Dominica in touch with authorities of Antigua, possible arrangements will be made for him to be repatriated to Antigua," the Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs of Dominica said.

Dominica is in communication with the authorities of Antigua and Barbuda to ascertain the status of Choksi's Antiguan citizenship.

"Once the information is provided by the Antigua authorities, possible arrangements will be made for Choksi to be repatriated to Antigua," Dominica said.

However, Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Brown had said they will repatriate Choksi to India. Police in Antigua and Barbuda had been questioning relatives and associates of Choksi.

"We will not accept him back," Browne told ANI. "He made a monumental error by skipping the island".

Browne said it was likely Choksi entered Dominica illegally by boat.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have filed fraud charges against Choksi, his nephew, Nirav Modi, and others in connection with their suspected involvement in fraudulent transactions that led to losses of about ₹14,000 crore for PNB bank.

PNB in 2018 alleged that a few rogue employees had issued fake bank guarantees over several years to help jewellery groups - controlled by Modi and Choksi - raise funds in foreign credit.

Modi and Choksi left India before the fraud came to light but have denied any wrongdoing. Modi was arrested in London in 2019 and is fighting extradition to India. Choksi has been living in Antigua and Barbuda.

