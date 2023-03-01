Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s second largest public sector bank, has decided to withdraw the process of divestment in associate company Canara HSBC Life Insurance. The bank shall hold its stake in the company as an investor, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Few months back, PNB MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel had said that the bank will "rethink" its decision to divest holding in Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

"Earlier we were thinking to shed our holding in Canara HSBC Life. Now we are going to immediately do a rethink. There is also a change in guidelines by insurance regulator IRDAI," Goel told businessline in January this year.

“This is in continuation to our intimation dated 29.05.2021 vide which it was informed that the Bank intends to divest its stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited (formerly 'Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Company Limited'), an associate company of the Bank, at an appropriate time depending upon market conditions and available options," the lender said.

It added, “The Exchange is hereby informed that on account of recent IRDAI Notification dated 05.12.2022 on IRDAI (Registration of Indian Insurance Companies) Regulations, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on 28.02.2023, has accorded approval for withdrawal of the process for divestment of Bank's stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. The Bank shall hold its stake in the Company as an investor, subject to regulatory approvals."

Shares of PNB were trading 3.10 per cent higher at ₹49.85 apiece in Wednesday's afternoon deals.