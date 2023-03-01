PNB calls off divestment process in Canara HSBC Life Insurance
- Months back, PNB MD and CEO Atul Kumar Goel had said that the bank will 'rethink' its decision to divest holding in Canara HSBC Life Insurance
Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country’s second largest public sector bank, has decided to withdraw the process of divestment in associate company Canara HSBC Life Insurance. The bank shall hold its stake in the company as an investor, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×