PNB Fraud: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi missing in Antigua, says lawyer

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PNB Fraud: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India, has gone missing in Antigua, according to his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal. Speaking to news agency ANI, Aggarwal said that Choksi's family members were worried and anxious, and they had called him to discuss. "The Antigua Police is investigating the matter. Family is in the dark and worried about his safety," the lawyer told ANI.

PNB Fraud: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India, has gone missing in Antigua, according to his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal. Speaking to news agency ANI, Aggarwal said that Choksi's family members were worried and anxious, and they had called him to discuss. "The Antigua Police is investigating the matter. Family is in the dark and worried about his safety," the lawyer told ANI.

Reports say that Choksi left his home last evening to go for dinner at a well-known restaurant in the southern part of the country and was never seen again. His vehicle was discovered in Jolly Harbour later in the evening, but no sign of him, according to reports cited by PTI.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Choksi's citizenship was being revoked by an Antiguan civil court. However, Choksi's advocate Vijay Aggarwal had clarified that his client Mehul Choksi was very much an Antiguan citizen. "His citizenship has not been revoked," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne had said that the citizenship of Mehul Choksi would be revoked and he will be extradited to India once all his legal options were exhausted.

Mehul Choksi holds Antiguan citizenship and is the owner of a retail jewellery company, Gitanjali Group. An arrest warrant for Choksi has been issued in connection with the alleged PNB fraud case.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}