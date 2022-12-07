PNB HFC debuts affordable home loan scheme Roshni for Tier 1 & Tier 2 cities

PNB Housing Finance (HFC) unveiled Roshni, a low-cost home loan programme. Individuals may apply for loans under this scheme ranging from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh. This launch is in line with PNB Housing Finance's long-term goal of enabling and assisting an individual's desire to purchase a home. Recently, the Company opened branch offices focused on Roshni in the following cities: Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore/Ujjain, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Rajkot, and Varanasi.
The programme offers a variety of loans for self-building, home expansions and renovations, plot purchases combined with construction, loans against property, and the purchase of property investment. Consequently, whether loan applicants are first-time credit borrowers, self-employed without a professional role and salaried from a low-income group with a family income as low as Rs. 10,000 to middle-income group category will be taken into account for the approval of Roshni loan scheme by PNB HFC.
PNB Housing Finance MD and CEO, Girish Kousgi, said, “With Roshni, we continue to augment our affordable housing portfolio. At PNB Housing Finance, we strive to stay closer to customers. Therefore, we are focused on building our presence across the country in tier 2 & 3 cities to address the growing needs of prospective homeowners. Through Roshni, we have renewed our commitment towards the ‘Housing for All’ mission of the Central Government and are well positioned to catalyse growth in the real estate industry.
PNB Housing Finance provides house loans to borrowers all across India thanks to its more than 30 years of industry experience, a nationwide branch network, and a strong service delivery approach. In addition to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi-NCR, PNB Housing Finance plans to expand in 15 states.
A registered housing finance company with the National Housing Bank (NHB) is PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNB Housing). It started operating on November 11, 1988, after being incorporated under the Companies Act of 1956. PNB Housing offers housing loans to individuals and businesses for home purchases, construction, renovations, and expansions. Additionally, it offers loans for the acquisition of residential lands as well as loans against property and for commercial space. The company holds a bank loans long term rating of CRISIL AA/Negative, and CARE AA/Stable.
